Contrary to rumours, Ajay Devgn is Not a part of Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush

The box office business of 2020 has been the worst ever thanks to lack of releases since mid-March owing the Coronavirus-induced lockdown. But the silver lining was the blockbuster business of Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, directed by debutant Om Raut. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, the film based on a legendary Maratha warrior earned a whopping Rs. 279.55 crore. In August this year, it came to light that Om Raut is all set to helm a 3D mythological biggie, Adipurush, starring pan-India superstar Prabhas. A couple of weeks later, the makers announced that Saif Ali Khan reunites with the director for this flick and that once again, he’s going to essay the role of a villain.
Since a week, speculations are going around that not just Saif, but even Ajay Devgn has signed Adipurush and that he’ll be playing the role of Lord Shiva. However, a source close to the superstar has denied these reports. The source says, “After Saif’s name was announced, many thought that Om Raut will reunite with his Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior lead actor Ajay Devgn as well in Adipurush. However, there’s no truth to these reports. Ajay is not a part of Adipurush. He already has too many films on his plate. He has 10 days work left on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (co-starring Alia Bhatt). He has to complete the remaining shoot of Bhuj – The Pride Of India so that it’s ready for release on Disney+ Hotstar. And then he has to film for a major schedule of Maidaan. Not to forget, he also needs to focus on the films produced under his banner.”
Also Read: CONFIRMED! Saif Ali Khan to play a menacing villain in Prabhas starrer Adipurush, first poster unveiled
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply