Contrary to rumours, Ajay Devgn is Not a part of Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush

The box office business of 2020 has been the worst ever thanks to lack of releases since mid-March owing the Coronavirus-induced lockdown. But the silver lining was the blockbuster business of Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, directed by debutant Om Raut. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan, the film based on a legendary Maratha warrior earned a whopping Rs. 279.55 crore. In August this year, it came to light that Om Raut is all set to helm a 3D mythological biggie, Adipurush, starring pan-India superstar Prabhas. A couple of weeks later, the makers announced that Saif Ali Khan reunites with the director for this flick and that once again, he’s going to essay the role of a villain.

Since a week, speculations are going around that not just Saif, but even Ajay Devgn has signed Adipurush and that he’ll be playing the role of Lord Shiva. However, a source close to the superstar has denied these reports. The source says, “After Saif’s name was announced, many thought that Om Raut will reunite with his Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior lead actor Ajay Devgn as well in Adipurush. However, there’s no truth to these reports. Ajay is not a part of Adipurush. He already has too many films on his plate. He has 10 days work left on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (co-starring Alia Bhatt). He has to complete the remaining shoot of Bhuj – The Pride Of India so that it’s ready for release on Disney+ Hotstar. And then he has to film for a major schedule of Maidaan. Not to forget, he also needs to focus on the films produced under his banner.”

Adipurush will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, who also backed Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior. He also revealed that they plan to commence shooting from January 2021. Om Raut, meanwhile, confirmed that Prabhas will be seen in the role of Lord Rama. Saif meanwhile will play the menacing Ravana. Adipurush is expected to release in 2022.

