Vaani Kapoor starts shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s next with Ayushmann Khurrana 

Vaani Kapoor has started shooting for her next, a progressive love story starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress who recently wrapped up the shoot for Bellbottom in which she has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar is all pumped to start her second project post lockdown.
On Tuesday evening, Vaani took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie and wrote, "Prep ! Prep ! Prep ! And the shoot begins.."
Vaani will be seen playing a cross-functional athlete in the film. Ayushmann Khurrana has also been prepping for months as he will be beefing up for the role. To hide his new look, Khurrana has also limited the use of social media.
