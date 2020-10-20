Alaya F looks stunning in a short floral print dress as she strikes a pose for the cover of a magazine

Alaya F has been astounding her audiences ever since her debut and has been winning hearts with her scintillating smile. Be it magazine cover or movies, her hardwork and determination towards her work is remarkable. The actress recently graced the cover of a leading magazine and she is stealing the limelight with her glowing face. Looking absolutely stunning and breathtaking, it’s sure not to be missed.

Alaya has kept it all relaxed and floral, she is seen wearing a short floral dress. Adding a little oomph, the fresh pink flowers in her hands adds positivity and vibrance to the overall look. With minimalistic makeup, nude lips and open tresses pulled back, just hit the right chord with her look. The magazine shared the cover on their social media handle and captioned," Presenting, a new Digital Cover for Cosmo India, starring the very lovely Alaya F (@alaya.f ). Read on, as Alaya talks independence, nepotism, and her obsession with spicy food.” Alaya too shared the cover image on her Instagram feed.

Thank you @cosmoindia for such a lovely cover! ???????????????????? Editor: Nandini Bhalla (@NandiniBhalla) Styling and Art Direction: Zunaili Malik (@ZunailiMalik) Photograph: The House Of Pixels (@TheHouseOfPixels) Styling Assistant: Humaira Lakdawala (@HumairaLakdawala) Hair & Make-Up: Shraddha Inder Mehta (@TheMakeupMaven_) Interview: Humra Afroz Khan (@HumraaKhan) Actor's Reputation Management: Spice Social (@spicesocial) Wearing: Watch, band, pendant and earrings, all Daniel Wellington (@DanielWellington); trench coat, Siddhartha Bansal (@siddhartha_bansal)

Alaya has always given her fans some major fashion goals which are easy and doable. Her fashion sense is all things simple yet noticeable and the actress seems to do just get it right. Gracing some leading magazine covers back-to-back, Alaya is on a roll in this rather unconventional 2020.

