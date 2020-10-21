Deepti Naval undergoes angioplasty at Mohali hospital, reveals she is doing fine now

Actor Deepti Naval, best known for her roles in Chashme Baddoor and Nadiya Ke Paar among others, was recently admitted to hospital. The actress underwent angioplasty at Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Monday, October 19. She was discharged on Tuesday following which she revealed she is doing fine now.

Some reports suggested that she suffered a heart attack after which she was brought to the hospital. However, speaking to a news agency, she revealed it was a heart symptom.

Dr. RK Jaswal, Director, Cath Lab, Fortis Hospital, who operated on Deepti Naval, revealed to PTI that the actress “underwent stenting of the left anterior descending artery, utilizing the advanced imaging technology optical coherence tomograph.”

On the work front, Deepti Naval was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Made In Heaven.

