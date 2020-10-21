Rana Daggubati and Pulkit Samrat starrer Haathi Mere Saathi to release on Makar Sankranti 2021

Rana Daggubati has announced the release date of his upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi. The film also stars Pulkit Samrat. It will be released in two other languages titled as Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu.
Rana Daggubati who plays the lead in all three languages took to his social media handle to announce the new release date of the film. Sharing the motion poster of the film, he wrote, "Life begins and and the jungle roars #HaathiMereSaathi, in theatres on Makar Sankranti 2021 !!@PulkitSamrat@TheVishnuVishal”
Life begins and and the jungle roars #HaathiMereSaathi, in theatres on Makar Sankranti 2021 !! @PulkitSamrat @TheVishnuVishal pic.twitter.com/yu6SQ13KDl
— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) October 21, 2020
