Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia get into a heated argument; recall an old incident

In the promo video for Thursday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, participants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are seen having a verbal spat. The two who were earlier seen bonding well seem to have developed a love-hate relationship.

In the video, the two are seen getting into a heated argument when Eijaz approaches Pavitra and confronts her about nominations. “Mujhe nominate karegi, mere bhi emotions hain (You will nominate me! I, too, have emotions),” he said. Responding to him, Pavitra reminds him of a recent incident when she had approached him. “Saamne aayi thi, emotions ke saath aayi thi, tumne khilbaad kiya tha (When I came to you, it was with real emotions, you played around with them),” she said.

The argument takes a turn for the worse as the two are seen yelling at each other at the top of their voices. The title song from the film Ishaqzaade is also playing in the background.

View this post on Instagram

@pavitrapunia_ aur @eijazkhan ke puraane ghaav hue taaza! Dekhiye inke beech ki yeh takraar aaj raat 10:30 baje. Catch it before TV on @vootselect. @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 @plaympl @daburdantrakshak @tresemmeindia @lotus_herbals

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Oct 21, 2020 at 10:02pm PDT

Earlier, Pavitra was heard talking to Rubina Dilaik about having feelings for Eijaz. “Maine unn tak pohonchne ki bahot koshish ki. Maine genuinely ek cheez aap ke saath try ki kyunki aap hain achche. Mujhe laga ke aap samajh paoge mujhe iss bheed mein. Mujhe lagaa ke woh connect baithe ga yaha pe. I was being nice to you. Pyar ka rang dono taraf se hota hai, ek tarfa cheez koi nahin chal paati (I tried reaching out to him because I felt he is a good person. I felt he would understand me. I felt we had that connect. I was being nice to him. But love has to work both ways, it isn’t a one way street). I felt an emotional connect with him because I see that loneliness in him somewhere. I don’t want to lose him,” she had said.

ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik expresses distaste over Salman Khan’s comments on Abhinav Shukla in Bigg Boss 14, wants to quit the show

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results