Aamir Ali recalls some of the best Navratri memories from his childhood

While Navratri celebrations are not in full swing this year due to the pandemic, the spirit and vibe of this vibrantly colourful festival still remain alive with fond memories and throwbacks to reminisce from! Recalling some lovely Navratri memories from his childhood, actor Aamir Ali goes down memory lane to remember some beautiful anecdotes from the festival.
Speaking about what he misses the most and how he wishes that next year the festival shall hopefully be back with a bang, Aamir shares, "Navratri is one of the most vibrant, colourful and positive festivals that we get to experience in the year. This year though it definitely won't be as happening and exciting compared to the previous years, with no events, appearances, and dandiya nights in place, but the undying spirit of the festival is something that will always keep it alive! As a child the colony I lived in had a lot of Gujaratis and so all 9 days of Navratri had some great Garba and dandiya events which I would very eagerly attend. The whole atmosphere was so lively, so full of positive energy which was truly amazing! I am just hoping that this year the festival of Navratri fills in lots of love, light, and happiness into all our lives, to help us get through the year that this is."
