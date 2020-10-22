After exiting the Bigg Boss 14 house, seniors Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan express their gratitude for each other

Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and Hina Khan surely added a lot of charm to the show where they were brought back in Bigg Boss 14 as toofani seniors. Living up to their title, they surely had a fun time in the house with a few disagreements here and there. While the seniors left the house a couple of days ago, they extended their thanks towards each other for having their back as well as their fans who have given them so much love. Taking to their social media, they shared tweets and Instagram posts to show how grateful they are of this journey.
Sidharth wrote, “Hey guys thanks a ton for all the support I enjoyed outside while I was in the #BB14 house it really means a lot .. was very skeptical about our bonding but i surprisingly had an amazing time with both @GAUAHAR_KHAN and @eyehinakhan ????”. While Gauahar was elated to be wearing sunglasses again, she posted a selfie on her Instagram and wrote, “Finally in a world where I’m allowed to wear sunglasses! Hehehhehehe guess who’s back ?? ????????♀️???????? hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii my #CraZylot !!! Thank u for allllllllllll the love and support while I was in #BB14 #7yearsAndForever #Alhamdulillah I love You all ! ????”.
Will miss this tigdi forever. Thank you Sidharth and Gauhar for being the way you wer..Got to learn a lot from you guys. Will miss our fun times, laughters, our cute banter, morning breakfast, lunch and dinner together..
Leave a Reply