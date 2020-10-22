Hrithik Roshan’s mother shares a post for Sushant Singh Rajput; says prayers are powerful

Late on Wednesday, Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She also shared another image with the words "Everyone wants the truth but no one wants to be honest" written on it.
Sharing the pictures, Pinkie Roshan wrote, "#prayersarepowerful #universeispowerful". Several people took to the comment section and appreciated and thanked Pinkie Roshan for speaking up.
While the AIIMS team recently confirmed that Sushant died by suicide, the CBI is yet to submit a conclusive report.
