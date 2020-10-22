Is Gauahar Khan marrying Zaid Darbar in November? The actress responds 

From the past few days there have been reports of actress Gauahar Khan's wedding doing the rounds. It was reported that she will be tying the knot with rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar on November 22. Zaid is a social media influencer and a choreographer and son of Bollywood composer Ismial Darbar.

However, Gauahar has now dismissed all the reports surrounding her marriage. Talking to a news agency, she clarified that these are just rumours and that she will inform everyone if there is anything.

Apparently, the rumours started doing the rounds after Gauahar uploaded a video where she and Zaid can be seen dancing to Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma's song ‘Diamond da Challa’. At the end of the clip, Zaid goes on his knees and slips a ring on Gauahar's finger leaving fans confused. Gauahar had captioned the post: "Ye hai Gaane ka asar YA mann ki baat …. ??? Jaldi Batao …..#GaZa killing it … #dropYourLove @zaid_darbar Ssshhhhhhhhhhh … #diamonddachalla(sic)."

Ye hai Gaane ka asar YA mann ki baat …. ??? Jaldi Batao ….. ???????? #GaZa killing it … ???????? #dropYourLove @zaid_darbar Ssshhhhhhhhhhh … ????????♥️ #diamonddachalla . Location : @creator21.official choreography @razishaikh6

