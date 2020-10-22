“Genelia has earned more than me and I am proud”, shares Riteish Deshmukh on The Kapil Sharma Show

This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show will extend a very warm welcome to the most adored couple Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D'Souza. The duo will be seen spending a great time on the sets, full of laughter and interesting banter. The couple discloses some unknown facts about each other in this rib-tickling episode.

In conversation, Kapil asked whether Genelia playing Ritiesh’s wife in the movie Masti was the director’s choice, to which pat came Ritiesh’s reply, “Nahi! Actually Milap Zaveri (Writer) ne Induji (Director Indra Kumar) ke sath milkar hume cast kiya tha. Strange baat kya thi ki 2002 main humne date karna chalu kiya aur 2003 mein shooting ke dauraan ek sequence aata hai jaha humaari shaadi hoti hai and It was very unreal that, relationship ke ek saal mei hum dono baithe hain aur shaadi kar rahe hain…” To which Genelia added, “Tabhi hum logo ko laga tha we don’t know where the future is so let’s enjoy this.” Ritiesh further added, “Hume tab nahi pata tha ki humara relationship shaadi mein culminate ho ya na ho, lekin woh moment humaare liye bahut amazing tha.”

Kapil further asked, “Uss film main aap apni saari kamai laakar apni biwi (Genelia) ke haath mei de dete the, real life mei kya aap laake dete hain?” Ritesh shared, “She has earned more than me and I am proud that my wife has earned more than me.. isliye mai inse mahine ka pagar (salary) lekar kaam chala keta hun.”

Further, in the show, Genelia reveals that she plans on making a come-back in movies and shares, “I think when I had children, I thought I should give them the right kind of attention. Now I feel that they have reached five years of age and they don’t want me. They have their own friends and full-day school. Toh abhi I feel slowly I can start doing some work.”

