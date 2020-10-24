When Himesh Reshammiya sang a song about Neha Kakkar meeting a boy in Chandigarh right before the wedding announcement; calls it telepathy

On Friday, singer Himesh Reshammiya who is currently judging Indian Idol 12 along with Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani took to Instagram to share a four minute long video of him and Vishal Dadlani singing an impromptu song for Neha. Sharing the video, Reshammiya revealed that they had made up the song right before Neha made the announcement of her marriage to Rohanpreet Singh.

Sharing the video, in which Himesh Reshammiya is making up lyrics and composing the song ‘Chandigarh Mein Kya Hua Tha’ on the spot, he wrote, “ @nehakakkar this moment makes me believe in the word telepathy, you know and I know that when this song was made impromptu on sets of Indian idol I was not even aware of you meeting someone and that too a singer , wishing you all the very best on this auspicious occasion , can’t believe that you and @rohanpreetsingh are getting married this month itself , and can’t get over the fact that after this impromptu moment on sets you actually told me all this is true and you were getting married this month , jai Matadi , may god bless you with all the happiness always , me and @vishaldadlani can’t get over this historic moment , and of course my dear bro @adityanarayanofficial is also going to give us a bigger surprise soon cheers.”

Neha Kakkar is currently in Delhi with her near and dear ones for her wedding to beau Rohanpreet. On Saturday, she shared pictures from their Haldi and Mehendi ceremony. The couple will be getting married on October 24.

