Jennifer Winget’s stylist Kareen Parwani spills beans on her girl-next-door like style statement

Kareen Parwani is one of the finest celebrity stylists who happens to know just how to make the celebs look glam with minimal efforts. Since that really happens to be a trend these days, she has become a celebs’ favourite for all the right reasons. Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama, Kareen Parwani opened up about Jennifer Winget’s personal style along with other secrets of how the Beyhadh 2 actress prefers when it comes to ensembles. Apart from styling Jennifer Winget, Kareen has also worked with the likes of Hema Malini, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Karan Wahi, Shirley Setia, and more. Here are some excerpts from our conversation with Kareen.

Seeing her work, we had to ask her if styling is what she always wanted to do and she said, “Not really, I loooved the fashion/glamour industry and have had an eye for all things beautiful. I was a biology student, initially was aspiring to become a doctor, while studying the same though, in the first year itself I knew styling was made for meeeee! Celebrity styling then came into the picture eventually when my cousin, Tamannah Bhatia gave me a launch on Instagram, and subsequently I started working with Hema Malini, Soha Ali Khan, Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi, Shirley Setia, Dhvani Bhanushali, etc. I haven’t looked back ever!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareen Parwani???? (@kareenparwani) on Oct 17, 2020 at 12:24am PDT

Even though styling wasn’t her initial plan, the journey is surely something to remember. While the experience varies from celebrity to celebrity, this is what Kareen had to say about her journey, “It has been great, I’m grateful to be working with extremely talented yet good-hearted people as well. The job of a stylist is to bring out the personality of the client and creatively put it together in the eyes of the media. My journey really has been great, in terms of the fact that my job is adventurous, creative intriguing and I’ve had exponential growth as well.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareen Parwani???? (@kareenparwani) on Mar 31, 2020 at 12:38am PDT

Coming to her styling, here’s how Kareen goes about the basics of ideating a look for an event, “Well, first the knowledge of the event. Post that a brief is discussed with the artist, after which a mood board is made. Post gauging the look and feel of the event/shoot we head to the options. We then take each garment, find ways of creatively styling the same using the accessories as well. Et voila!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareen Parwani???? (@kareenparwani) on Mar 23, 2020 at 4:18am PDT

As enticing as it sounds to work with celebrities, the first meeting tends to give one jitters. We had asked Kareen about breaking the ice while meeting the celebrities for the first time and she said, “Well, yes it’s quite awkward at the beginning of course since we don’t know anything about the artist. But I guess eventually once you start getting to know them, hanging out, the comfort and coziness comes in. But touch wood so far all my artists have been very warm and welcoming.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareen Parwani???? (@kareenparwani) on Jan 26, 2020 at 4:59am PST

Speaking on the must-haves in celebrity’s closet, she said, “Honestly, for a celebrity just some comfortable clothing is a must. They have to wear a lot of clothing that’s more glamorous, so I’d say athleisure at a base minimal should be best.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareen Parwani???? (@kareenparwani) on Jan 15, 2020 at 1:41am PST

Coming to one of the finest dressed celebrities – Jennifer Winget, Kareen Parwani spoke about working with her as a team and said, “Well, I now know Jennifer really well. So the idea is to put me in her shoes, think about what she likes, is comfortable in, and tweak it a bit so it’s distinct. Jennifer and I genuinely make a really fun team, if questioned I’m sure we would point our fingers at the same stuff in terms of clothing choices.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareen Parwani???? (@kareenparwani) on Feb 18, 2020 at 5:37am PST

While we’re all aware of Jennifer Winget’s classy and chic style, Kareen Parwani described her personal style as, “Jennifer Winget is a very subtle person. She’s not someone who is over the top, or flashy or exaggerated. She’s classy, and in one sentence she’s someone who makes a statement, being understated and subtle at the same time. She’d never choose flashy colours, over the top silhouettes, or heavily embroidered garments. She’d prefer sleek cuts, flattering silhouettes, and gentle jewel colour tones for herself.” When we asked her if Jennifer was a Girl Next Door or a Bollywood Bombshell, Kareen replied, “Oh, she’s definitely a Girl Next Door :)”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareen Parwani???? (@kareenparwani) on May 22, 2020 at 9:17am PDT

Even though Jennifer Winget’s style is unparalleled, when we asked Kareen how to recreate a classic Jennifer Winget look, she concluded, “Haha! Jennifer Winget’s looks can’t be recreated or copied, only inspired :)”.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun’s personal stylist Harmann Kaur gets candid about their style

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results