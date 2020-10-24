Check out: Prabhas cuts his birthday cake on the sets of Radhe Shyam in Italy

Pan-India actor Prabhas turned a year older yesterday and the actor who is currently shooting in Italy for his much awaited movie Radhe Shyam celebrated his birthday with the cast and crew of the movie. The team arranged for a really big cake that read as 'Darling Prabhas' and was decorated with fresh flowers.
Prabhas enjoys a colossal fandom and its owing to his talent and on-screen appeal that he is people's favourite. Prior to his birthday, the makers dropped his first look as Vikramaditya from the movie and the fans have gone berserk. His look has taken over the Internet and people are in awe to see Prabhas in a different avatar after a long time.
Yesterday the actor released Beats of Radhe Shyam and it took us back to the era of eternal love. The excitement is at its peak and we can't wait for the movie to release.
