Neha Sharma looks hot as she strikes a pose in a white bikini in a pool

Actress Neha Sharma on Saturday took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself posing in a pool in a white bikini. In the picture, Neha is seen staring at the camera as she floats on water striking a very confident pose while flaunting her curves.

Sharing the picture, she wrote "???????????? Flow with it…"

View this post on Instagram

???????????? . . Flow with it…

A post shared by Neha Sharma ???? (@nehasharmaofficial) on Oct 23, 2020 at 8:50pm PDT

A few days back, the actress had shared a picture of herself posing in the same attire, in a white background. “Thank you @farrokhchothia for always making time to do this," she captioned the post thanking the photographer.

View this post on Instagram

???????????? thank you @farrokhchothia for always making time to do this ????

A post shared by Neha Sharma ???? (@nehasharmaofficial) on Oct 20, 2020 at 9:21pm PDT

On the work front, Neha Sharma has been roped in opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Zee 5's upcoming film Aafat-E-Ishq based on a Hungarian film. She was last seen in a music video titled 'Dil ko Karaar Aaya' alongside Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

ALSO READ: Kushan Nandy’s next Jogira Sara Ra Ra to star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results