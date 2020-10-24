Neha Sharma looks hot as she strikes a pose in a white bikini in a pool

Actress Neha Sharma on Saturday took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself posing in a pool in a white bikini. In the picture, Neha is seen staring at the camera as she floats on water striking a very confident pose while flaunting her curves.
Sharing the picture, she wrote "???????????? Flow with it…"
???????????? . . Flow with it…
A post shared by Neha Sharma ???? (@nehasharmaofficial) on Oct 23, 2020 at 8:50pm PDT
A few days back, the actress had shared a picture of herself posing in the same attire, in a white background. “Thank you @farrokhchothia for always making time to do this," she captioned the post thanking the photographer.
???????????? thank you @farrokhchothia for always making time to do this ????
A post shared by Neha Sharma ???? (@nehasharmaofficial) on Oct 20, 2020 at 9:21pm PDT
