MAMA 2020: BTS, IU, BLACKPINK, EXO’s Baekhyun, SHINee’s Taemin, MAMAMOO among others nominated

The Mnet Asian Music Awards, one of the major South Korean music awards ceremonies, is set to be held in December, this year. The Asian artists are applauded and felicitated for their work at the end of the year. The eligibility criteria includes the music released between October 24, 2019, and October 28, 2020. The award ceremony will take place on December 6, 2020.

The nominations of the 2020 MAMA were announced on October 29. BTS, IU, BLACKPINK, Baekhyun, Taemin, MAMAMOO, Zico among others have received the nods.

Here are the nominees:

BEST NEW MALE ARTIST

CRAVITY

MCND

TOO

TREASURE

WEi

BEST NEW FEMALE ARTIST

cignature

Natty

SECRET NUMBER

Weeekly

woo!ah!

BEST MALE ARTIST

Kang Daniel

Park Jin Young

Baekhyun

Zico

Taemin

BEST FEMALE ARTIST

Sunmi

IU

Chungha

Taeyeon

Hwasa

BEST MALE GROUP

EXO

GOT7

NCT

MONSTA X

BTS

SEVENTEEN

BEST FEMALE GROUP

BLACKPINK

TWICE

Red Velvet

MAMAMOO

IZ*ONE

Oh My Girl

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE MALE GROUP

ATEEZ – 'INCEPTION'

EXO – 'Obsession'

NCT 127 – 'Kick It'

TXT – 'Can’t You See Me?'

BTS – 'Dynamite'

SEVENTEEN – 'Left & Right'

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE FEMALE GROUP

BLACKPINK – 'How You Like That'

ITZY – 'Wannabe'

TWICE – 'More & More'

Red Velvet – 'Psycho'

IZ*ONE – 'Secret Story of the Swan'

Oh My Girl – 'Nonstop'

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE SOLO

Kang Daniel – 'Who U Are'

Sunmi – 'Pporappippam'

Jessi – 'NUNU NANA'

Taemin – 'Criminal'

Hwasa – 'Maria'

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE GROUP

WINNER – 'Hold'

Noel – 'Late Night'

NU’EST – 'I’m in Trouble'

Davichi – 'Dear'

MAMAMOO – 'HIP'

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE SOLO

Baek Yerin – 'Square (2017)'

Baekhyun – 'Candy'

IU – 'Blueming'

Jung Seung Hwan – 'My Christmas wish'

Taeyeon – 'Spark'

BEST BAND PERFORMANCE

DAY6 – 'Zombie'

M.C the MAX – 'Bloom'

N.Flying – 'Oh Really'

LEENALCHI – 'Tiger is Coming'

HYUKOH – 'Help'

BEST HIP HOP AND URBAN MUSIC

Giriboy – 'Eul' (Feat. BIG Naughty)

YUMDDA – 'Amanda' (Feat. Simon Dominic)

Lee Hi – 'Holo'

Zico – 'Any Song'

CHANGMO – 'METEOR'

BEST ORIGINAL SOUND TRACK(OST)

Gaho – 'Start' (Itaewon Class)

Baek Yerin – 'Here I Am Again' (Crash Landing On You)

Sandeul – 'Slightly Tipsy' (She is My Type)

Joy – 'Introduce Me A Good Person' (Hospital Playlist)

Jo Jung Suk – 'Aloha' (Hospital Playlist)

BEST COLLABORATION

Park Jin Young – 'When We Disco' (Duet with Sunmi)

BOL4 – 'Leo' (Feat. Baekhyun)

Sung Si Kyung & IU – 'First Winter'

IU – 'Eight' (Prod. & Feat. Suga)

Zico – 'Summer Hate' (Feat. Rain)

SONG OF THE YEAR: (They are automatically nominated)

ATEEZ – 'INCEPTION'

Baekhyun – 'Candy'

Baek Yerin – 'Here I Am Again' (“Crash Landing On You”)

Baek Yerin –'Square (2017)'

BLACKPINK – 'How You Like That'

BOL4 – 'Leo' (Feat. Baekhyun)

BTS – 'Dynamite'

CHANGMO – 'METEOR'

Davichi – 'Dear'

DAY6 – 'Zombie'

EXO – 'Obsession'

Gaho – 'Start' (“Itaewon Class”)

Giriboy – 'Eul' (Feat. BIG Naughty)

Hwasa – 'Maria'

HYUKOH – 'Help'

ITZY – 'Wannabe'

IU – 'Blueming'

IU – 'Eight' (Prod. & Feat. Suga)

IZ*ONE – 'Secret Story of the Swan'

Jessi – 'NUNU NANA'

Jo Jung Suk – 'Aloha' (Hospital Playlist)

Joy – 'Introduce Me a Good Person' (Hospital Playlist)

Jung Seung Hwan – 'My Christmas Wish'

Kang Daniel – 'Who U Are'

Lee Hi – 'Holo'

LEENALCHI – 'Tiger is Coming'

M.C the MAX – 'BLOOM'

MAMAMOO – 'HIP'

N.Flying – 'Oh Really'

NCT 127 – 'Kick It'

Noel – 'Late Night'

NU’EST – 'I’m in Trouble'

Oh My Girl – 'Nonstop'

Park Jin Young – 'When We Disco' (Duet with Sunmi)

Red Velvet – 'Psycho'

Sandeul – 'Slightly Tipsy' (She is My Type)

SEVENTEEN – 'Left & Right'

Sung Si Kyung & IU – 'First Winter'

Sunmi – 'Pporappippam'

Taemin – 'Criminal'

Taeyeon – 'Spark'

TWICE – 'More & More'

TXT – 'Can’t You See Me?'

WINNER – 'Hold'

YUMDDA – 'Amanda' (Feat. Simon Dominic)

Zico – 'Any Song'

Zico – 'Summer Hate' (Feat. Rain)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR: (Nominees are automatically nominated)

Baekhyun

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chungha

cignature

CRAVITY

EXO

GOT7

Hwasa

IU

IZ*ONE

Kang Daniel

MAMAMOO

MCND

MONSTA X

Natty

NCT

Oh My Girl

Park Jin Young

Red Velvet

SECRET NUMBER

SEVENTEEN

Sunmi

Taemin

Taeyeon

TOO

TREASURE

TWICE

Weeekly

WEi

woo!ah!

Zico

Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 (Excluding OST/Collaboration, they are automatically nominated. In case of artist and the group both are eligible, then only group is nominated)

ATEEZ

Baek Yerin

BLACKPINK

BTS

CHANGMO

Chungha

cignature

CRAVITY

Davichi

DAY6

EXO

Giriboy

GOT7

HYUKOH

ITZY

IU

IZ*ONE

Jessi

Jung Seung Hwan

Kang Daniel

Lee Hi – “Holo”

LEENALCHI

MAMAMOO

MCND

M.C the MAX

MONSTA X

Natty

NCT

N.Flying

Noel

NU’EST

Oh My Girl

Park Jin Young

Red Velvet

SECRET NUMBER

SEVENTEEN

Sunmi

Taemin

Taeyeon

TOO

TREASURE

TWICE

TXT

Weeekly

WEi

WINNER

woo!ah!

YUMDDA

Zico

