MAMA 2020: BTS, IU, BLACKPINK, EXO’s Baekhyun, SHINee’s Taemin, MAMAMOO among others nominated

The Mnet Asian Music Awards, one of the major South Korean music awards ceremonies, is set to be held in December, this year. The Asian artists are applauded and felicitated for their work at the end of the year. The eligibility criteria includes the music released between October 24, 2019, and October 28, 2020. The award ceremony will take place on December 6, 2020.
Here are the nominees:
BEST NEW MALE ARTIST
CRAVITY
MCND
TOO
TREASURE
WEi
BEST NEW FEMALE ARTIST
cignature
Natty
SECRET NUMBER
Weeekly
woo!ah!
BEST MALE ARTIST
Kang Daniel
Park Jin Young
Baekhyun
Zico
Taemin
BEST FEMALE ARTIST
Sunmi
IU
Chungha
Taeyeon
Hwasa
BEST MALE GROUP
EXO
GOT7
NCT
MONSTA X
BTS
SEVENTEEN
BEST FEMALE GROUP
BLACKPINK
TWICE
Red Velvet
MAMAMOO
IZ*ONE
Oh My Girl
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE MALE GROUP
ATEEZ – 'INCEPTION'
EXO – 'Obsession'
NCT 127 – 'Kick It'
TXT – 'Can’t You See Me?'
BTS – 'Dynamite'
SEVENTEEN – 'Left & Right'
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE FEMALE GROUP
BLACKPINK – 'How You Like That'
ITZY – 'Wannabe'
TWICE – 'More & More'
Red Velvet – 'Psycho'
IZ*ONE – 'Secret Story of the Swan'
Oh My Girl – 'Nonstop'
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE SOLO
Kang Daniel – 'Who U Are'
Sunmi – 'Pporappippam'
Jessi – 'NUNU NANA'
Taemin – 'Criminal'
Hwasa – 'Maria'
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE GROUP
WINNER – 'Hold'
Noel – 'Late Night'
NU’EST – 'I’m in Trouble'
Davichi – 'Dear'
MAMAMOO – 'HIP'
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE SOLO
Baek Yerin – 'Square (2017)'
Baekhyun – 'Candy'
IU – 'Blueming'
Jung Seung Hwan – 'My Christmas wish'
Taeyeon – 'Spark'
BEST BAND PERFORMANCE
DAY6 – 'Zombie'
M.C the MAX – 'Bloom'
N.Flying – 'Oh Really'
LEENALCHI – 'Tiger is Coming'
HYUKOH – 'Help'
BEST HIP HOP AND URBAN MUSIC
Giriboy – 'Eul' (Feat. BIG Naughty)
YUMDDA – 'Amanda' (Feat. Simon Dominic)
Lee Hi – 'Holo'
Zico – 'Any Song'
CHANGMO – 'METEOR'
BEST ORIGINAL SOUND TRACK(OST)
Gaho – 'Start' (Itaewon Class)
Baek Yerin – 'Here I Am Again' (Crash Landing On You)
Sandeul – 'Slightly Tipsy' (She is My Type)
Joy – 'Introduce Me A Good Person' (Hospital Playlist)
Jo Jung Suk – 'Aloha' (Hospital Playlist)
BEST COLLABORATION
Park Jin Young – 'When We Disco' (Duet with Sunmi)
BOL4 – 'Leo' (Feat. Baekhyun)
Sung Si Kyung & IU – 'First Winter'
IU – 'Eight' (Prod. & Feat. Suga)
Zico – 'Summer Hate' (Feat. Rain)
SONG OF THE YEAR: (They are automatically nominated)
ATEEZ – 'INCEPTION'
Baekhyun – 'Candy'
Baek Yerin – 'Here I Am Again' (“Crash Landing On You”)
Baek Yerin –'Square (2017)'
BLACKPINK – 'How You Like That'
BOL4 – 'Leo' (Feat. Baekhyun)
BTS – 'Dynamite'
CHANGMO – 'METEOR'
Davichi – 'Dear'
DAY6 – 'Zombie'
EXO – 'Obsession'
Gaho – 'Start' (“Itaewon Class”)
Giriboy – 'Eul' (Feat. BIG Naughty)
Hwasa – 'Maria'
HYUKOH – 'Help'
ITZY – 'Wannabe'
IU – 'Blueming'
IU – 'Eight' (Prod. & Feat. Suga)
IZ*ONE – 'Secret Story of the Swan'
Jessi – 'NUNU NANA'
Jo Jung Suk – 'Aloha' (Hospital Playlist)
Joy – 'Introduce Me a Good Person' (Hospital Playlist)
Jung Seung Hwan – 'My Christmas Wish'
Kang Daniel – 'Who U Are'
Lee Hi – 'Holo'
LEENALCHI – 'Tiger is Coming'
M.C the MAX – 'BLOOM'
MAMAMOO – 'HIP'
N.Flying – 'Oh Really'
NCT 127 – 'Kick It'
Noel – 'Late Night'
NU’EST – 'I’m in Trouble'
Oh My Girl – 'Nonstop'
Park Jin Young – 'When We Disco' (Duet with Sunmi)
Red Velvet – 'Psycho'
Sandeul – 'Slightly Tipsy' (She is My Type)
SEVENTEEN – 'Left & Right'
Sung Si Kyung & IU – 'First Winter'
Sunmi – 'Pporappippam'
Taemin – 'Criminal'
Taeyeon – 'Spark'
TWICE – 'More & More'
TXT – 'Can’t You See Me?'
WINNER – 'Hold'
YUMDDA – 'Amanda' (Feat. Simon Dominic)
Zico – 'Any Song'
Zico – 'Summer Hate' (Feat. Rain)
ARTIST OF THE YEAR: (Nominees are automatically nominated)
Baekhyun
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chungha
cignature
CRAVITY
EXO
GOT7
Hwasa
IU
IZ*ONE
Kang Daniel
MAMAMOO
MCND
MONSTA X
Natty
NCT
Oh My Girl
Park Jin Young
Red Velvet
SECRET NUMBER
SEVENTEEN
Sunmi
Taemin
Taeyeon
TOO
TREASURE
TWICE
Weeekly
WEi
woo!ah!
Zico
Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 (Excluding OST/Collaboration, they are automatically nominated. In case of artist and the group both are eligible, then only group is nominated)
ATEEZ
Baek Yerin
BLACKPINK
BTS
CHANGMO
Chungha
cignature
CRAVITY
Davichi
DAY6
EXO
Giriboy
GOT7
HYUKOH
ITZY
IU
IZ*ONE
Jessi
Jung Seung Hwan
Kang Daniel
Lee Hi – “Holo”
LEENALCHI
MAMAMOO
MCND
M.C the MAX
MONSTA X
Natty
NCT
N.Flying
Noel
NU’EST
Oh My Girl
Park Jin Young
Red Velvet
SECRET NUMBER
SEVENTEEN
Sunmi
Taemin
Taeyeon
TOO
TREASURE
TWICE
TXT
Weeekly
WEi
WINNER
woo!ah!
YUMDDA
Zico
