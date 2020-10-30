Bigg Boss 14: After Jasmin Bhasin’s fight with Rahul Vaidya, Naina Singh teaches her real sportsmanship

Amidst all the chaos that took place inside the Bigg Boss house today, we saw contestant Jasmin Bhasin getting into a major tiff with Rahul Vaidya for using his physical strength to win the task against her.
Since then, there's been a huge divide on social media where half of the fans supported Rahul Vaidya and the other half supported Jasmin Bhasin. But while the contestants too took sides of either Rahul or Jasmin, Naina Singh took time out to explain to Jasmin what real sportsmanship is.
Naina who was accused of groupism earlier by Nikki Tamboli, today proved that she will side with anyone who's right when she favoured Rahul over her friend Jasmin. It goes without a doubt that Naina is definitely a champ at doing reality shows right.
