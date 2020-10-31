Sonakshi Sinha will soon start shooting for her debut digital series in Rajasthan

Before the lockdown began, Sonakshi Sinha had given her nod to Reema Kagti’s upcoming web series, Fallen. With Sonakshi in the lead, the series will also have the likes of Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah among the others. Marking her first digital web series, Sonakshi Sinha along with the crew is expected to head to Rajasthan in December.
Fallen is said to release on Amazon Prime Video with the schedule wrapping in mid-January, 2021.
