Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan to star in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan’s pair in Dilwale was adored by the fans who couldn’t get enough of the duo. The actors wooed the audience with their undeniable chemistry and goofy antics leaving them wanting more. After starring in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, director Amar Kaushik is set to bring this dynamic duo back with his upcoming project, Bhediya.
Apart from this, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Sanki and Coolie No. 1.
