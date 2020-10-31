Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan to star in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan’s pair in Dilwale was adored by the fans who couldn’t get enough of the duo. The actors wooed the audience with their undeniable chemistry and goofy antics leaving them wanting more. After starring in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, director Amar Kaushik is set to bring this dynamic duo back with his upcoming project, Bhediya.

Bhediya will mark Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s second project on-screen and will be a partial reunion never the less. While there aren’t a lot of details pertaining to the project, it is being said to be a monster satire. A source close to the development said, “It is true that Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will be starring in Amar Kaushik’s next titled Bhediya. The duo fit the bill and the director wanted a pair that had already made its way into people’s hearts. The film will go on floors in January 2021.”

Apart from this, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Sanki and Coolie No. 1.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan makes a new furry friend on his trip to Maldives

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results