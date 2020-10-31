Adil Hussain to star in British-Indian film Footprints On Water

Actor Adil Hussain is working non-stop. From movies to OTT, he is leaving no stone unturned. In recent times, he has also been seen in Star Trek: Discovery. Now, he will headline the British-Indian film Footprints On Water.
Making an announcement on Twitter, Adil Hussain wrote, “This is a role that I am eagerly waiting to breathe life into. Wish us luck please. Shooting starts in Birmingham in December. Director @nathaliasyam thank you."
