Dhanush confirms that he and AR Rahman have sung for Atrangi Re

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s film Atrangi Re has resumed production. The film, which stars Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the leading roles, will have Akshay Kumar in a special role. As the shooting had commenced in Lucknow, it had come to a halt amid the lockdown. As the makers are gearing up for the film, Dhanush has confirmed that he and music maestro AR Rahman have sung for the film.
Sharing a caricature-like selfie from the recording booth, Dhanush captioned it, “Had a blast singing and chatting with our very own Isai puyal @arrahman sir. #atrangire @aanandlrai @saraalikhan95.”
View this post on Instagram
Had a blast singing and chatting with our very own Isai puyal @arrahman sir. #atrangire @aanandlrai @saraalikhan95
A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) on Oct 29, 2020 at 6:17am PDT
ALSO READ: Dhanush reunites with his one love on the sets of Atrangi Re after months
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply