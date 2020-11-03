Jasmin Bhasin sorts her differences with Rahul Vaidya; Kavita Kaushik and Nishant Malkhani bear the brunt of double eviction on Bigg Boss 14

The last week on Bigg Boss 14 has been highly entertaining and dramatic for multiple reasons. From the wildcard entrants making their place in the house to multiple showdowns, this week was the most dramatic one so far in the season. Jasmin Bhasin was schooled by Salman Khan for overreacting and creating a ruckus during the task while blaming Rahul Vaidya for thinking she is weak. However, after Salman explained to her where she went wrong, Jasmin apologized to Rahul and sorted her differences out.

She said to him, “I am sorry, maybe I misunderstood. But you also triggered my feelings saying continuously that I am giving a performance. I was hurt. You also didn’t once come and apologise to me. You have hurt my mental and emotional state. But I am sorry. I accept when Salman Sir said that your intent was not what I had assumed. I will not become small if I apologise.” To which, Rahul replied, “I had no idea what was going on in your mind and how you had perceived it. And if you think that I was not affected, then you are wrong.”

On the other hand, Nishant Malkhani and Kavita Kaushik have been evicted from the house during a surprise double-elimination. Salman Khan had informed that among the four contestants in the red zone – Nishant Malkhani, Kavita Kaushik, Rubina Dilaik, and Jasmin Bhasin, two of them would be exiting the house. While leaving, Kavita Kaushik was seen giving a cold-shoulder to Eijaz Khan and left without bidding a goodbye to him.

