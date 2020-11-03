New parents Amrita Rao and Anmol ask their Instafam for baby name suggestions; comment section floods with beautiful names

Actress Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed their baby boy on November 1. The couple had only recently announced that they were expecting their first baby and pictures of Rao flaunting her baby bump had gone viral on social media.

On Monday, the couple posted a super cute message to announce the arrival of their child on their respective Instagram handles. They also asked their Instagram followers for baby name suggestions. “Buoy O Boy… Yes, it's a 'Boy'… Amrita and the Baby are doing perfectly fine. So much love pouring in… We feel blessed! Thank you. As we complete 11 years of our relationship, couldn't ask for a better gift… Baby-names suggestions are welcome…,” the post read.

Soon enough their comment section was flooded with name suggestions, most of them trying to come up with a combination of Amrita and Anmol’s names. "Amrita +Anmol = AMOL," a user suggested. “Aman (amrita – am & anmol – an ),” another user mentioned and a common suggestion in the comment section. “Amrita♥️+ Anmol♥️= Amran,” wrote another follower.

On Sunday evening, Amrita Rao's spokesperson shared a statement which read, “Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings.”

