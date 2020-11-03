Sanjay Dutt gets a new look; turns platinum blonde ahead of KGF Chapter 2 shoot

Actor Sanjay Dutt recently emerged victorious after battling lung cancer. The actor returned from Dubai vacation and has been gearing up to begin the shoot of his upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2. He has been experimenting with his looks and even visited hairstylist Aalim Hakim's salon recently.

Now, he has transformed his hair into platinum blonde ahead of the shoot. Aalim Halim took to his Instagram to share a series of pictures of the actor. “Dutt’s The Way … AHAA-AHAA. The Rockstar @duttsanjay With His New Platinum Blonde Hair. Done By Shariq & Rhea: Hair Artists @Salon Hakim’s Aalim."

View this post on Instagram

Dutt’s The Way … AHAA-AHAA ???????????? The Rockstar @duttsanjay With His New Platinum Blonde Hair ???? Done By Shariq & Rhea : Hair Artists @Salon Hakim’s Aalim #SanjayDutt #AalimHakim #Rockstar #SalonHakimsAalim #TeamHA #SafetyFirst #Precautions #Hygiene #Platinum #Blonde #SmokyAsh #IceBlonde #SocialDistancing #NewNorms #TeamHakimsAalim #SalonLife #Viral #Trending #MovieLife #ActorsLife #fighter #warrior #babarocks #friends @duttsanjay @aalimhakim @shariqahemad84 @createintoexistence

A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim) on Oct 28, 2020 at 10:44am PDT

Sanjay Dutt will play antagonist Adheera opposite Yash's Rocky in KGF: Chapter 2. The film also stars Raveena Tandon. The actor has a series of projects in the pipeline including Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Shamshera, and Torbaaz.

