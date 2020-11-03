Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash resigns from KWAN Talent Agency amid drugs investigation

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash has been untraceable for a while ever since her name up in the drugs angle case that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been investigating for the past couple of months. While Deepika had arrived from Goa to give her statement when she was summoned, her manager has been missing even after summons were sent to her. Now, it seems like she has resigned from KWAN Talent Agency.

As per a report by Times Now, Karishma Prakash “resigned on 21 October. Her associations with Deepika Padukone and some other actors were only as a KWAN employee. Naturally, those connections will also be severed,”

Karishma Prakash was summoned by the NCB on October 27 after drugs were allegedly seized from her residence. As per reports, 1.7 grams of charas and two bottles of CBD oil were found at her house.

