Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai Police on November 10

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by the Mumbai police once again. They have been asked to be present before the police for questioning on November 10.
A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Kangana and Rangoli following a Mumbai court order a few weeks back. The order was passed after a casting director, who petitioned in the court, alleged that the actress is creating ‘a communal divide between people of two communities and in the mind of common man' via her tweets on Twitter. The petitioner, Sahil Ashrafali Sayyed, also mentioned Rangoli in the complaint. He said that Kangana is creating a divide between Hindu and Muslim artists and maliciously bringing religion in almost all her tweets.
