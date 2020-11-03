Huma Qureshi to play the lead in Subhash Kapoor’s political drama Maharani

Filmmaker Subhash Kapoor is foraying into digital space and working on a political drama titled Maharani. It will be multi-season series streaming on Sony LIV. Now, reports state that Huma Qureshi has been roped in to play to headline the project.
While the details of the project are kept under wraps, Huma Qureshi’s character will go through a rollercoaster journey in her political career. Subhash Kapoor will serve as the showrunner and the producer and Naren Kumar will co-produce. Karan Sharma will direct the series.
