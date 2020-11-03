Huma Qureshi to play the lead in Subhash Kapoor’s political drama Maharani

Filmmaker Subhash Kapoor is foraying into digital space and working on a political drama titled Maharani. It will be multi-season series streaming on Sony LIV. Now, reports state that Huma Qureshi has been roped in to play to headline the project.

While the details of the project are kept under wraps, Huma Qureshi’s character will go through a rollercoaster journey in her political career. Subhash Kapoor will serve as the showrunner and the producer and Naren Kumar will co-produce. Karan Sharma will direct the series.

Subhash Kapoor and Huma Qureshi previously worked together in Jolly LLB. Huma is not new to the world of OTT. Last year, she made her Netflix debut with the series Leila and even worked with Dibakar Banerjee in Freedom. Her next Netflix project would be Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead.

