KBC 12: Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan responded when he met a contestant who disliked him because he was rude to Shah Rukh Khan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The actor met a contestant named Rekha, 27-year-old Civil Services aspirant from Delhi, in the latest episode where she admitted that she disliked because he was rude to Shah Rukh Khan.

The contestant mentioned that she was big fan of Shah Rukh Khan and mentioned that she did not like Amitabh Bachchan because he threw a chair at SRK in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and was rude to him in Mohabbatein. This left the megastar speechless. He went onto explain that those were films and it was film’s demand. Rekha wasn’t satisfied with the answer. Amitabh Bachchan later said, ‘I apologise’.

Recently, Mohabbatein completed 20 years and Shah Rukh Khan did a #AskSRK session on Twitter where a fan asked what it was like working with Amitabh Bachchan. “I remember doing the first scene with @SrBachchan and realised how short and small I am.”

Amitabh Bachchan came under fire recently. An FIR has been filed in Lucknow against the makers of KBC 12 and Amitabh Bachchan for hurting Hindu sentiments earlier this week.

