Ireland Baldwin Has The Anti-kardashian Look

Call this the anti-Kardashian photo. It seems like Ireland Basinger Baldwin is always posting photos of herself in her car. She looks especially pretty here – partly because she looks NATURAL – with a minimum, not a maximum, of make up, false eyelashes and fake hair, and nary a trace of photoshopping. It’s too bad that young girls who idolize the Kardashians and want to look like them, are now taking pains to look as UN-natural as possible. Females would be much better off aspiring to a more organic type of beauty.

Photo: Instagram

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results