Kanye West Wants You To Think He Voted

Kanye West revealed the depth of his incredible egomania when he had himself filmed voting in Wyoming. (Yes, Wyoming – that’s where he lives now) He wrote himself into the ballot – because he failed to get his name on the ballot in the state. But that’s ALL he did. Kanye did not even attempt to vote for ANY of the other candidates or issues on the ballot. Which just goes to show how little he really cares about contributing to Wyoming or his own country. It’s Kanye’s World and HE’S the only thing that matters.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

