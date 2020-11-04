Actor Vijay Raaz arrested for allegedly molesting a woman during shooting

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz was arrested by the Gondia Police in a molestation case. Reportedly, he was later let go on bail by a local court on Tuesday.
According to Atul Kulkarni, Additional SP, Gondia the actor was arrested from Gondia on Monday allegedly for molesting a woman crew member. The actor was shooting for his upcoming film Sherni in Madhya Pradesh when the incident took place.
