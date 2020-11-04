Actor Vijay Raaz arrested for allegedly molesting a woman during shooting

November 4, 2020 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz was arrested by the Gondia Police  in a molestation case. Reportedly, he was later let go on bail by a local court on Tuesday.

Actor Vijay Raaz arrested for allegedly molesting a woman; gets bail a day later

According to Atul Kulkarni, Additional SP, Gondia the actor was arrested from Gondia on Monday allegedly for molesting a woman crew member. The actor was shooting for his upcoming film Sherni in Madhya Pradesh when the incident took place.

Vijay Raaz is popularly known for his role in movies like Run, Dhamaal, Welcome, Deewane Hue Paagal, Pataakha,  Dream  Girl and Monsoon Wedding. He was last seen in the web series A Suitable Boy.

ALSO READ: Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz star in a new show titled PariWar

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ...
 Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *