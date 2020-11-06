Priyanka Chopra reveals how she avoided wardrobe malfunction during her Miss World 2000 win

It's soon going to be 20 years since Priyanka Chopra entered the entertainment industry. Back in 2000, she won the Miss World crown. She has been reminiscing about her journey and taking her fans down memory lane on social media as they will celebrate her 20 years in the industry.

Recently, while speaking about Miss World 2000, she revealed how expertly she avoided wardrobe malfunction during her win. "The year 2000 and I won Miss World, my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end I was sweating so much 'cause it was so stressful that the entire tape came off," she told PEOPLE.

"The whole time while I was doing my walk or whatever when I won, I kept my hands like this in a namaste, which people thought was a namaste but actually was holding my dress up. So uncomfortable!" she further talked about how she handled the situation.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will next star in The Matrix 4, Russo Brothers' Amazon Prime series Citadel, Netflix movies The White Tiger, and We Can Be Heroes. She has also signed a romance drama Text For You alongside Outlander star Sam Heughan and five-time Grammy Award winner Celine Dion.

