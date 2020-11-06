Gauri Khan shares a 13-year-old picture of herself; says she remembers the look and still loves it

Late on Thursday, film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a 13 year old picture of herself. The candid picture clicked in 2007 reflects on how much Gauri has changed over the years.
In the picture, Gauri Khan is seen in a white top and blue skirt. She wore a blue knee-length skirt and completed her look with brown leather boots. She also had blonde highlights in her hair. Sharing the picture, Gauri wrote, “Oh!! I remember this look.” She even wrote “Love This” on the picture.
View this post on Instagram
#Throwback Vikram Chatwal's wedding, 2007 ❤️ #ShahRukhKhan #GauriKhan • #style2007 #KingandQueen #bestcouple #weddingfriends #ShahRukhGauri #beststyle #Throwback2007 #SRKGauri #KaranJohar #MrandMrsKhan #styleGauriKhan #queenoffashion #queenofdesign #love #vikramchatwal
A post shared by Gauri Khan Team (@gauri_khan8) on Nov 5, 2020 at 2:02am PST
Currently, Gauri Khan is in Dubai along with her family including Shah Rukh Khan and their three kids. They are in the country for the IPL.
ALSO READ: #Happy50thBirthdayGauriKhan: “I DON’T think Shah Rukh is finished. He is seeing success and he will see success” – Gauri Khan
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply