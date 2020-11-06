Gauri Khan shares a 13-year-old picture of herself; says she remembers the look and still loves it

Late on Thursday, film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a 13 year old picture of herself. The candid picture clicked in 2007 reflects on how much Gauri has changed over the years.

In the picture, Gauri Khan is seen in a white top and blue skirt. She wore a blue knee-length skirt and completed her look with brown leather boots. She also had blonde highlights in her hair. Sharing the picture, Gauri wrote, “Oh!! I remember this look.” She even wrote “Love This” on the picture.

The picture was originally shared by a fan page of Gauri Khan. The post mentioned that it was clicked at Vikram Chatwal's wedding. In another picture, Gauri is seen posing with husband Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar. Shah Rukh Khan is seen wearing a printed balck shirt with ripped jeans while Karan was wearing a black leather jacket over a white printed T-shirt.

Currently, Gauri Khan is in Dubai along with her family including Shah Rukh Khan and their three kids. They are in the country for the IPL.

