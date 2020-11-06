Actress Kriti Kharbanda diagnosed with Malaria; asks people to share memes

Actress Kriti Kharbanda, who recently celebrated her birthday, and garnered great appreciation for her last release Taish, has been diagnosed with malaria. The actress was supposed to start shooting for her next project, Devanshu Singh's 14 Phere opposite Vikrant Massey, but due to her unfortunate health issues the schedule has been put hold till the actress recovers.
P.S. Please share memes. Funny ones. I am bored of resting. And bored of having nothing else to do."
We wish the actress a speedy recovery.
