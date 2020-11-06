Sunny Leone is back in Mumbai after six months for a new adventure but with a heavy heart

Sunny Leone who left for America along with her husband and three kids during the lockdown is back in Mumbai. The actress who keeps her fans updated about her work and personal life through social media took to the platform to share a picture of herself from inside a flight.

Late on Thursday, Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself sitting inside a plane with her face almost covered with a black mask and big blue glasses. “After 6months it’s time to come home Mumbai!! New adventure!", she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

After 6months it’s time to come home Mumbai!! New adventure!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Nov 5, 2020 at 8:26am PST

In another post, a few hours later, Sunny Leone shares a picture of herself sitting at what looks like an airport lobby. In the picture, she had her cool shades on and had removed her mask for the picture. “Just want the day to end! Mood…..”, she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Just want the day to end! Mood…..

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Nov 5, 2020 at 4:18pm PST

Meanwhile, in her Instagram story she revealed that she is travelling alone and her family has stayed back in the US. She is coming to Mumbai to complete her work commitments. Sharing a selfie on her Instagram stories, Sunny wrote, “Hmm…on my way Heavy heart leaving my family. But its time to go back to work"

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone’s Sunday afternoon includes lazing around in a bikini

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results