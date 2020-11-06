Neetu Kapoor says she is missing Rishi Kapoor on Karwa Chauth

Actress Neetu Kapoor, on Wednesday evening was spotted at the grand Kapoor family dinner on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. The veteran actress shared a picture from the family dinner and said that she misses her husband Rishi Kapoor. Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in April this year after battling leukemia for two years.

In the picture posted by Neetu Kapoor we see her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Riddhima's cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, along with Rishi Kapoor's elder brother Randhir Kapoor."Karva chauth with family… miss you kapoor sahab," Neetu captioned the image.

Riddhima also shared a picture of the family members posing together. Tara Sutaria who is dating Aadar Jain was also seen in the picture. Family dinner #missingafew," Riddhima wrote.

