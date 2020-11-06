South actress Malavika Mohanan finalised as female lead opposite Shahid Kapoor in Raj and DK’s web series

Shahid Kapoor will be paired opposite South actress Malavika Mohanan in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming web series on Amazon. The actress is expected to shoot for the show from March end of early April. Malavika is known for films like Petta and Beyond The Clouds. She will next be seen in the Vijay starrer Master.
The yet untitled show will be a quirky action thriller. Raj and DK are currently wrapping up the post production of Family Man 2, a sequel to their successful web series Family Man that was released in 2019 on Amazon Prime Videos.
