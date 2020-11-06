Prakash Jha responds to Karni Sena’s demand to ban Aashram season 2

The Karni Sena, never known to shy away from controversies, has now gotten into action against Prakash Jha’s series Aashram on MX Player, featuring Bobby Deol as a fraudulent debauched Godman.

According to the Karni Sena, the series is an insult to the Hindu religion. They have sent a long legal notice to Prakash Jha stating, among other things, “The said web series have(sic.) deeply hurt the sentiments of the people at large and it is also going to spread negative goodwill(sic.) about Hindu religion on(sic.) future generations to come.”

We are not very sure what “negative goodwill” means. But it definitely is something dangerous and sinister.

When I reached out to Prakash Jha for a reaction to the Karni Sena’s demand for a ban on Season 2 of Aashram, he replied, “Who am I to make a judgment on their demand? We had 400 million-plus views for the first season. I think viewers are the best placed to decide on ‘negative goodwill’. Shall we leave it to them?”

The Karni Sena had earlier accused Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone of denigrating the Hindi religion in Padmaavat and had even threatened to cut off her nose. We are waiting to know which part of Prakash Jha’s anatomy the Sena would like to relieve him of.

