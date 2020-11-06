Poonam Pandey and husband Sam Bombay granted bail post trespassing and shooting obscene video on Government property

Poonam Pandey who is known for her bold videos was recently arrested in Goa along with her husband Sam Bombay. The actress who has done films in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages was arrested for trespassing a Government property and shooting an obscene video along with her husband. The video was being shot at Chapoli Dam and they were detained by the Goa police on Thursday afternoon.
However, Poonam and Sam are not permitted to leave Goa unless the court permits them.
