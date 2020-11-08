John Abraham signs actor Harshvardhan Rane for his next production Bolo Sara Ra Ra

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has impressed the audience and critics alike with his performance in Bejoy Nambiar's recently released film Taish. While the actor is still basking in the success of the film, it has been reported that actor-producer John Abraham has signed Rane for his next production titled Bolo Sara Ra Ra.

Harshvardhan Rane made his debut in Bollywood four years ago with the film Sanam Teri Kasam. However, the actor has been active in the Telugu film industry since 2010. Bolo Sara Ra Ra is a romantic drama and will be produced by John Abraham in association with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Reportedly, the film will go on floors in March.

Rane was supposed to make his Bollywood debut with John Abraham's production Satra Ko Shaadi Hai in 2015. However, the film got shelved after shooting some portions. The film also starred Barun Sobti and Sapna Pabbi. While the film did not take off, John and Harshvardhan went on to become good friends and now Bolo Sara Ra Ra will be their first professional collaboration.

Meanwhile, Rane recently wrapped up the shoot of Haseen Dillruba which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. The film will be released in the first quarter of 2021.

