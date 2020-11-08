End credit song of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari scrapped owing to health risk during pandemic

The makers of director Abhishek Sharma's upcoming film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari had wrapped up the shoot of the film right before the lockdown in March. However, they were left to shoot a special song to play along with the end credits of the film. They, however, decided to not shoot the song owing to COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about the song to a tabloid, Sharma said that it was a fabulous song and they wanted the film to end with it. Even though shoots have commenced in the country the director said that they decided to not go with it as it is not a part of the narrative. He said that it was not worth risking the health of the team. However, he said that the editor of the film came up with a creative idea to end the film with and it has turned out to be better than was expected.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari stars Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The trailer which was released a few days back has been well received by the audience. Bajpayee's character owns a wedding detective agency who does background checks on prospective grooms. Fatima Sana Shaikh plays his sister while Diljit is her love interest.

ALSO READ: Manoj Bajpayee is the reason I did the song, ‘Basanti’, says Karishma Tanna

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results