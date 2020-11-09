Anil Kapoor pens a heartfelt birthday note for his ‘friend’ and ‘confidant’ Harshvarrdhan Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has always maintained that he is more of a friend than a father to his son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor. Today, on the occasion of the young actor's birthday, Anil penned a heartfelt note for him and shared it on social media.

The senior actor took to his Twitter handle and shared some stunning pictures of Harshvarrdhan Kapoor from his photoshoots and wrote, “Happy Birthday @HarshKapoor_!! You’re my friend, confidant, and my go-to person for so many things (including shoes of course)! You are everything you need to be and can become anything you wish to be… So proud of you Harsh! Love you always.”

Happy Birthday @HarshKapoor_!! You’re my friend, confidant and my go to person for so many things (including shoes of course)!

You are everything you need to be and can become anything you wish to be… So proud of you Harsh! Love you always pic.twitter.com/DH6XR1L09o

— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 9, 2020

Harshavarrdhan Kapoor is Anil and Sunita Kapoor's third child after Sonam and Rhea Kapoor. The actor who turns 30 today is celebrating his day in Dubai with sister Sonam Kapoor and brother-in-law Anand Ahuja.

Meanwhile, Harshvarrdhan made his acting debut in 2016 with Rakeysh Ompraksh Mehra's film Mirzya. He starred opposite Saiyami Kher in the film. He will next be see in Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra's biopic.

