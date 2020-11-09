Katrina Kaif gets up, close and personal with Lilly Singh; the duo stress on the need to be ‘okay’ even on bad days

Over a year back, Katrina Kaif launched her beauty brand, Kay Beauty. What sets Kay Beauty apart is it is more than a brand, which is reflected in its extensive contribution towards charitable work and celebrating womanhood in its truest essence.

Focused on self-love and embracing of the self, Kay Beauty has now come up with Self Kare With Kay, a video where Katrina is seen engaging in a tête-à-tête with YouTube sensation, Lilly Singh, popularly known as IISuperwomanII.

Katrina reveals that Lilly began scripting and curating videos for the video streaming platform to battle depression. The superstar also complimented her for turning the author with her book, How To Be A Bawse. The duo talks about the prejudiced judgment women become victims of and the biased labels they are subjected to.

View this post on Instagram

It’s inspire-o-clock! ???? Watch @katrinakaif & @lilly talk about #Selfcare & also take cues on how to take the first step towards your dreams & believe in yourself with a Kind heart, fierce mind & a brave spirit! ❤️ – One love, #KayBeauty #KayByKatrina #SelfKareWithKay #ItsKayToBeYou #Love #GirlPower

A post shared by Kay Beauty By Katrina (@kaybykatrina) on Nov 7, 2020 at 5:06am PST

In the video, Katrina makes a powerful statement as she says, "We have to appreciate and accept all the aspects of ourselves. There will be days when you really are confident and have it all together and you are dealing with challenges that comes your way with such poise, dignity, and grace. And then there will hit a phase when something will trigger your weakest parts and the raw emotions inside you. And you have to okay with that as well."

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phonebhoot to go on floors by November end

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results