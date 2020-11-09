Ranveer Singh flaunts his muscular body in shirtless picture, Deepika Padukone calls it ‘B.I.G’

Ranveer Singh, in the last couple of months, has become quite beefed up. In his latest pictures, he has been flaunting his muscular physique, and we wonder what he is bulking up for?

Flaunting his impressive physical transformation, Ranveer took to Instagram on Monday to drop a new picture showcasing his well-toned physique. He captioned it as, “Down & Dirty ⛓ #mondaymotivation.”

View this post on Instagram

Down & Dirty ⛓ #mondaymotivation

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Nov 8, 2020 at 11:17pm PST

His beautiful wife Deepika Padukone dropped two comments on his post. One of them was ‘B.I.G’. In another comment, she wrote, “No frowning… ❤.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be starring as Kapil Dev and Romi Dev in the sports drama 83. He will make a cameo in Sooryavanshi. He has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, and Angoor remake in the works.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh and BTS’ RM show how to elevate Gucci star print shirt in two different ways

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results