Sukirti Kandpal is thrilled to play the role of Alia Shroff in Story 9 Months Ki

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to launch its new and unique show – Story 9 Months Ki, a romcom, an accidental love story of the urbane Alia and desi Sarang, bound together by the unexpected miracle of IVF! Actress Sukirti Kandpal who is a known face in the television industry, has been roped in to play the lead role of Alia Shroff in the show. Alia Shroff is a successful and ambitious businesswoman, who is a go-getter in life and has always done everything according to her meticulous plans, decides to have a baby through IVF after a failed marriage.
On playing the role of Alia, Sukirti expresses her excitement and shares, "Story 9 Months Ki has a very progressive narrative and I am really looking forward to this show. I am glad to play such a strong character of Alia who will undergo IVF to become a mother. This will also be the first time that I will be playing a character like Alia."
Also Read: Sony TV launches a new show called Story 9 Months Ki starring Sukriti Kandpal and Aashay Mishra
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply