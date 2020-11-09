Sukirti Kandpal is thrilled to play the role of Alia Shroff in Story 9 Months Ki

Sony Entertainment Television is all set to launch its new and unique show – Story 9 Months Ki, a romcom, an accidental love story of the urbane Alia and desi Sarang, bound together by the unexpected miracle of IVF! Actress Sukirti Kandpal who is a known face in the television industry, has been roped in to play the lead role of Alia Shroff in the show. Alia Shroff is a successful and ambitious businesswoman, who is a go-getter in life and has always done everything according to her meticulous plans, decides to have a baby through IVF after a failed marriage.

On playing the role of Alia, Sukirti expresses her excitement and shares, "Story 9 Months Ki has a very progressive narrative and I am really looking forward to this show. I am glad to play such a strong character of Alia who will undergo IVF to become a mother. This will also be the first time that I will be playing a character like Alia."

Adding further she said, “I was looking out for an opportunity like this for quite some time, which is distinctive from all the roles I played in the past. I personally identify with Alia's character – she is the woman of today with an evolved thinking and broader outlook in life. It's exciting to get an opportunity to play a character like Alia."

