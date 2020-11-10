Akshay Kumar gives nod to Mudassar Aziz’s comedy flick

Akshay Kumar is on a roll. Just a day ago, his highly awaited film Laxmii premiered on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. In the meantime, he has many projects lined up for 2021. Amid all that, he has signed another film.

Akshay Kumar has reportedly given a nod to Mudassar Aziz's next. It is a whacky comedy and the actor instantly said yes after he heard the subject. As per a daily, the actor is trying to balance between real subjects, laugh riots, love stories etc.

Mudassar Aziz has previously helmed Happy Bhag Jayegi and Pati Patni Woh remake.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of cop drama Sooryavanshi which is helmed by Rohit Shetty. He recently wrapped up Bellbottom. He is currently filming Prithviraj post which he will resume the shooting of Bachchan Pandey. He is set to wrap up some portions of Atrangi Re, has a movie with Aanand L Rai called Raksha Bandhan, action comedy with Ekta Kapoor.

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar is on the verge of signing two more films – one is an action thriller and another one is a social comedy.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar to endorse PagarBook app?

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results