Swara Bhasker lauds firecracker ban in few states; says bursting crackers this year will be a disservice to society

Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi Government announced a blanket ban on firecrackers in the city. Several other states including Karnataka, Rajasthan and Sikkim also banned the use of firecrackers during the upcoming festival. Actress Swara Bhasker lauded this move and while talking to a daily said that the air quality and pollution is bad in Delhi and COVID-19 is very much a reality. Calling it a necessary step, she said that other states should do the same.

Swara Bhasker said that as citizens we can find other ways of celebrating like with more diyas this year. The actress who is in Delhi with her family said that she doesn't like loud crackers. But during Diwali she would light some phuljhadis and anaars but this year she said it will be diyas, rangoli and cards.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Government has advised people to not burst firecrackers owing to the pollution and COVID-19 issues. They banned bursting of firecrackers in public and private places in Mumbai except on the day of Diwali. Bhasker said that given the pandemic situation in Maharashtra everyone must refrain from nursing crackers. She further opined that nursing firecrackers this year is doing a great disservice to society.

