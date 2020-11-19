John Abraham flaunts his biceps after gruelling workout session, says he is smiling inside

Actor John Abraham is quite busy. He is currently in Lucknow shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2 along with directed Milap Zaveri and actress Divya Khosla Kumar. While his schedule seems quite hectic, the actor does not miss a day for his workout sessions.

Documenting his gym life, his latest post is quite relatable. Flaunting his biceps after a gruelling workout session, the actor captioned the photo, "I’m smiling inside 🙂 #postworkout #goodpain."

John Abraham is currently shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2 which is being directed by Milap Zaveri. The film is set for 2021 release.

