Inside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s luxurious Delhi residence and how you can stay there

Imagine if you could actually stay in King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s house. Well, now it is possible. Bollywood power couple SRK and Gauri Khan are taking the fans inside their luxurious house in South Delhi neighbourhood of Panchsheel Park. They have partnered with Airbnb and holding a contest where one winner and one guest will get to stay at their residence in Delhi. The contest package includes that the winner can stay one-night on February 13, 2021.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram to announce the news and wrote, "With so many memories of our early days in Delhi, the city holds a very special place in our hearts. @gaurikhan has redesigned our Delhi house and filled it with love and moments of nostalgia. Here's a chance for you to be our guest with @airbnb."

Gauri Khan shared a video and took the fans through the grand residence with a caption that read, “Our Delhi home is filled with memories of our early days, what we collected over the years and all the things we love as a family! It holds a very special place in my heart. Through my collaboration with @airbnb, a lucky duo will get a chance to be our guest 🙂 #HomewithOpenArms #AirbnbPartner.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next star in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He began filming on November 18, 2020.

