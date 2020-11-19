Samantha Akkineni salutes Nayanthara’s strength and silent determination as she wishes the latter on her birthday with a powerful message

South Indian film superstar Nayanthara turns 36 today. The actress has been flooded with wishes on social media by her fans, friends and colleagues from the industry. Actress Samantha Akkineni also took to her social media handle to wish her contemporary a powerful message.

Samantha shared a beautiful picture of Nayanthara and praised the actress. "Happy birthday to the one and only Nayanthara. Keep shining brighter and brighter and inspiring us to fight for what is ours. More power to you sister.. Salute your strength and silent determination #HBDNayanthara (sic)," she wrote.

Happy birthday to the one and only Nayanthara????.. Keep shining brighter and brighter and inspiring us to fight for what is ours .More power to you ✊sister.. Salute your strength and silent determination ???? #HBDNayanthara

— Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) November 18, 2020

Samantha and Nayanthara will soon be sharing screen in Vignesh Shivan's film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and was announced last year. The shooting of the film got postponed because of the pandemic. Reportedly the film's shooting might commence in 2021.

